ECONOMY ENERGY

Plan in place for possible natural gas supply disruptions

Gov’t and energy market prepare for the worst-case scenarios regarding Russian flows

plan-in-place-for-possible-natural-gas-supply-disruptions

The Greek government’s contingency plan in case of a complete shutdown of Russian natural gas flows to the country’s system provides for a series of measures that should secure adequate supply for Greek households and enterprises.

The emergency blueprint provides for increased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be stored in Revythousa island’s tanks, the operation of five electricity production units that normally run on gas with the use of oil, provided that they can operate on alternative fuel, and the resumption of the operation of all lignite-fired power plants.

This, in short, was the recommendation that Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) President Athanasios Dagoumas presented at a meeting on Monday under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Talks covered all possible scenarios on possible problems to Greece’s supply with gas because of the crisis in Ukraine.

Although the above scenario (of a complete stop in flows) was considered extreme, the country is preparing even for that situation; the view that prevailed at the meeting is that Greece can this month (at least) meet demand without needing to resort to such emergency measures. That is thanks to the ample quantities secured – i.e. 1 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the quantities from LNG carriers booked by Public Gas Corporation (DEPA), Mytilineos, Elpedison and Public Power Corporation (PPC), all of which are set to reach Revythousa within February.

Therefore the contingency plan will be put into action next month, if necessary. In that case, PPC will turn on its old lignite production units and switch the Lavrio 4 and Komotini plants, with a capacity of more than 4 gigawatts, to using oil. PPC head George Stassis assured Mitsotakis the company has secured the necessary stock of lignite and oil.

Elpedison will also operate two units on alternative fuel, instead of gas, with a capacity of 800 megawatts, as will Heron with units of 120 MW.

Energy
READ MORE
[File photo]
ECONOMY

Greece prepared for all energy scenarios

power-companies-feel-heat-as-crisis-continues
ENERGY

Power companies feel heat as crisis continues

Kazim Iscen, a painter and decorator shows his bill in Ankara, Wednesday, saying he already has fallen behind on his utility costs and would not be able to pay his electricity bill, which came in ‘two or three times higher’ this month. Spiking energy prices are raising utility bills from Poland to the United Kingdom, leaving people struggling to make ends meet and small businesses uncertain about much longer they can stay afloat. [Burhan Ozbilici/AP]
ECONOMY

High energy prices send Europe’s businesses, homes reeling

industries-fear-drop-in-competitiveness
ECONOMY

Industries fear drop in competitiveness

grid-telecom-signs-moc-with-telecom-egypt
ENERGY

Grid Telecom signs MoC with Telecom Egypt

energy-subsidies-are-extended-into-february
FINANCE

Energy subsidies are extended into February