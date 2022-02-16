ECONOMY

Conference aims for ‘Digital, Secure and Green Voyages’

conference-aims-for-digital-secure-and-green-voyages

The 2nd Digital Modern Shipping Conference is taking place this Friday, with the theme “Digital, Secure and Green Voyages.”

The objective of the conference is to give the stage to those who have to present solutions and proposals in order to accelerate the pace of digital development, and also to provoke creative discussions, so that the sector can make the right choices and design a roadmap that will help shipping make a big leap forward.

Speeches will be delivered in English and Greek.

For more information, go to digitalshipping.gr.

Shipping
READ MORE
cyprus-eager-for-shipping-fuel-transition
SHIPPING

Cyprus eager for shipping fuel transition

melina-travlos-is-first-female-head-of-union-of-greek-shipowners
ECONOMY

Melina Travlos is first female head of Union of Greek Shipowners

greek-superyacht-industry-going-strong-despite-pandemic
SHIPPING

Greek superyacht industry going strong despite pandemic

greece-cyprus-ferry-service-in-the-pipeline
COASTAL SHIPPING

Greece-Cyprus ferry service in the pipeline

clia-highlights-significance-of-greek-input-in-cruise-tourism
ECONOMY

CLIA highlights significance of Greek input in cruise tourism

motor-oil-launches-multi-buoy-mooring-for-tankers-at-agioi-theodoroi
SHIPPING

Motor Oil launches multi-buoy mooring for tankers at Agioi Theodoroi