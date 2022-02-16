‘Posidonia’ fair to be held in Athens on June 6-10

The “Posidonia” international maritime trade fair will be held this summer in Athens from June 6 to June 10.

The 27th fair will be held at the Athens Metropolitan Expo, following the cancellation of the 2020 exhibition due to the pandemic.

According to an announcement by the organizers, reservations have already been confirmed for almost 90 pct of the exhibition area while it is estimated that Posidonia 2022 will return to the record levels set in the pre-pandemic event of 2018, which was attended by 2,009 exhibitors and 22,000 visitors from 92 countries.

Most of the confirmed reservations have been made from international companies, while at least 85 of the total number of exhibitors will make their debut at this year’s event.

[AMNA]