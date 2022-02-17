greek-firms-seen-resilient-in-face-of-pandemic

“The figures released on enterprises’ turnover highlight their resilience and their dynamism,” Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday, adding, “They also signal strong prospects of further growth in 2022.”

He noted that the data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), showing that Greek enterprises’ turnover grew by 15.5 billion euros in 2021 compared with 2019, was another positive development in the Greek economy.

These “encouraging data are not an isolated development, but the continuation of a series of positive economic data announced recently showing the correctness and efficiency of the government’s economic policy,” the minister said.

He pledged that the figures will not lead to complacency, as the government fully realized the challenges lying ahead stemming from the pandemic crisis and the strong and bigger-than-expected inflationary pressures.