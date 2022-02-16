ECONOMY

Direct flights from Canada to Athens to start April 2

[AMNA]

Direct flights from Canada to Athens will launch on April 2, the Greek Tourism Ministry said on Wednesday, following a meeting between Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Canadian Ambassador Mark Allen.

These flights will extend to the end of November for the first time, which is tied in with the ministry’s aim of extending the duration of the tourism season in the country.

Kikilias said that more tourists from Canada are expected this year, in conjunction with the recent lifting of mandatory coronavirus tests for fully vaccinated Canadians (a measure also lifted for Australians and American citizens as of February 12).

Ambassador Allen also informed the Greek minister that Canada had lifted the travel advisory against non-essential travel.

Tourism Travel
