ATHEX: Most early stock gains evaporate

Western doubts over the defusing of the Ukraine crisis and the withdrawal of Russian troops saw early stock gains all but vanish by the end of Wednesday’s session at Athinon Avenue. The benchmark did stay in the black, though, as nervous traders spared some key blue chips such as banks and energy companies.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 963.60 points adding 0.18% to Tuesday’s 961.85 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.23%, ending at 2,359.84 points, as mid-caps outperformed to grow 0.90%.

The banks index advanced 0.59%, with Eurobank climbing 1.33%, National rising 0.72% and Alpha collecting 0.35%, while Piraeus conceded 0.87%.

Among the other blue chips, Mytilineos grabbed 1.62%, Public Power Corporation augmented 0.93% and ADMIE Holdings increased 0.81%, as ElvalHalcor contracted 1.29%, Motor Oil eased 1.06% and GEK Terna fell 0.84%.

In total 70 stocks posted gains, 34 recorded losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 94 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €96.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.23% to 70.85 points.