ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Most early stock gains evaporate

athex-most-early-stock-gains-evaporate

Western doubts over the defusing of the Ukraine crisis and the withdrawal of Russian troops saw early stock gains all but vanish by the end of Wednesday’s session at Athinon Avenue. The benchmark did stay in the black, though, as nervous traders spared some key blue chips such as banks and energy companies.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 963.60 points adding 0.18% to Tuesday’s 961.85 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.23%, ending at 2,359.84 points, as mid-caps outperformed to grow 0.90%.

The banks index advanced 0.59%, with Eurobank climbing 1.33%, National rising 0.72% and Alpha collecting 0.35%, while Piraeus conceded 0.87%.

Among the other blue chips, Mytilineos grabbed 1.62%, Public Power Corporation augmented 0.93% and ADMIE Holdings increased 0.81%, as ElvalHalcor contracted 1.29%, Motor Oil eased 1.06% and GEK Terna fell 0.84%.

In total 70 stocks posted gains, 34 recorded losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 94 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €96.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.23% to 70.85 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
athex-market-heeds-ukraine-ebbs-and-flows
STOCKS

ATHEX: Market heeds Ukraine ebbs and flows

athex-decline-is-moderated-by-close
STOCKS

ATHEX: Decline is moderated by close

athex-bourse-index-heads-north-once-again
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index heads north once again

athex-banks-send-benchmark-higher-still
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks send benchmark higher still

athex-bourse-index-climbs-to-new-7-year-high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index climbs to new 7-year high

ατηεχ-index-back-in-black-by-end-of-trade
STOCKS

ΑΤΗΕΧ: Index back in black by end of trade