Industrial park investment boost from Greece 2.0 subsidy

Investments in industrial parks are set to grow following a decision by Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis to set aside 65.2 million euros from the “Greece 2.0” masterplan as support for nine modern business parks in Greece.

The funds will be issued in the form of grants toward the upgrading or expansion of existing parks or the creation of new ones.

According to an older study, there are about 200 informal industrial clusters across the country that have evolved without a plan, without the proper infrastructure and in areas that are outside town planning, so they will have be streamlined first. They are at Oinofyta in Viotia, Mandra in Attica, Kalochori in Thessaloniki and elsewhere.

