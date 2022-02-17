cyprus-eases-its-rules-for-entry-early

The Cypriot Council of Ministers decided on Wednesday that new measures regulating travelers arriving in Cyprus will take effect on February 21 instead of March 1.

Between February 21 and 28, which will be a transitional period, all passengers arriving at the airports of Larnaca and Paphos will have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said that after March 1, the mandatory PCR testing of passengers arriving in Cyprus will be abolished.

In addition, the cabinet decided that the airport measures, with regard to passengers who are not vaccinated or do not have a valid vaccination certificate or recovery certificate, irrespective of nationality, will apply to people aged 12 and over, instead of 6 and over, as previously announced.

Vaccinated or recovered passengers will be allowed to enter Cyprus if they fulfill one of the following conditions: They have a valid vaccination certificate from the relevant authorities of any third country, or have a recovery certificate issued by a third country included in the EU Digital Covid Certificate System’s list of third countries, or have a European or third-country equivalent digital Covid vaccination or recovery certificate.