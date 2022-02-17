Greece ranked 5th in phishing scams in Q3 2021, study shows

Greece ranked 5th in the world among the countries with the most phishing attacks in the third quarter of last year, according to data from the Outseer Fraud and Payments Report analysed by Atlas VPN.

According to the data presented in January 26, 45% of fraud attacks worldwide abuse brand names.

Cybercriminals targete Greek businesses and organisations in 7% of all phishing attacks that took place worldwide from July through September of 2021, the report showed. The first four countries were the United States (21%), Spain (14%), South Africa (12%) and the Philippines (9%).

The US is threatened by phishing the most as attackers hope to get access to corporate accounts, spreading the malware further.

The Outseer report presents an analysis of fraud attacks and consumer fraud data, providing a glimpse into the cyber fraud landscape for consumer-facing organizations of all sizes.