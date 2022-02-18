ECONOMY

Direct flights from Canada to Greece from April

direct-flights-from-canada-to-greece-from-april
[Reuters]

Direct flights from Canada to Athens will launch on April 2, the Greek Tourism Ministry said on Wednesday, following a meeting between Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Canadian Ambassador Mark Allen.

These flights will extend to the end of November for the first time, which is tied in with the ministry’s aim of extending the duration of the tourism season in Greece.

Kikilias said that more tourists from Canada are expected this year, in conjunction with the recent lifting of mandatory coronavirus tests for fully vaccinated Canadians (a measure also lifted for Australians and American citizens as of February 12).

Ambassador Allen also informed the Greek minister that Canada had lifted the advisory against non-essential travel.

Travel
READ MORE
airport-passenger-traffic-up-more-than-threefold-in-january
ECONOMY

Airport passenger traffic up more than threefold in January

passenger-traffic-up-223-6-in-january-on-annual-basis
ECONOMY

Passenger traffic up 223.6% in January on annual basis

cyprus-eases-its-rules-for-entry-early
PANDEMIC RULES

Cyprus eases its rules for entry early

[AMNA]
ECONOMY

Direct flights from Canada to Athens to start April 2

easyjet-sees-rebound-in-summer-demand
ECONOMY

EasyJet sees rebound in summer demand

cyprus-to-lift-entry-restrictions-in-march
ECONOMY

Cyprus to lift entry restrictions in March