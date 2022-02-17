airport-passenger-traffic-up-more-than-threefold-in-january

Passenger traffic at Greek airports took off last month, recording a 223.6% jump compared to January last year.

The provisional Civil Aviation Authority statistics on passenger traffic at Greek airports in January 2022 showed that the total number of passengers handled amounted to 1,249,387, a surge of 223.6% compared with the corresponding period of 2021, when only 386,130 passengers traveled due to the Covid-related restrictions.

Flights to all airports in the country rose to 18,218, of which 11,314 were domestic and 6,904 international, showing an increase of 70.1% compared with the corresponding period last year, when there were 10,708 flights.

For the month of January, foreign passenger arrivals posted a massive 350.5% jump. In January 2022, arrivals from abroad surged 350.5%, corresponding to 271,796 passengers, compared to January 2021, when arrivals from abroad came to 60,328.