ECONOMY

Labor market slow to absorb IT-skilled workers

labor-market-slow-to-absorb-it-skilled-workers
[Reuters]

Despite the Greek work force’s high level of knowledge in information technology (IT), the absorption of these skills by the labor market is low, according to research by the General Confederation of Greek Workers’ Center for the Development of Educational Policy (KANEP-GSEE).

Among other things, it showed Greece lags behind other EU member-states in employing people specializing in IT. In 2020, 79,300 specialists were employed, or 2% of the labor market – the lowest in the EU-27. In fact, the share of people skilled in information and communication technologies (ICTs) in the labor market fell by 4.8% compared to 2019, when all other member-states (except Malta) recorded an increase.

Moreover, one in five companies across the EU, according to 2020 data, has implemented training programs aimed at further enhancing staff’s IT skills. The corresponding percentage in Greece is 12%, ranking 25th out of 27.

