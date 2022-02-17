ATHEX: Ukraine firmly on investors’ minds

Concerns over the situation in Ukraine again affected investor mood on Thursday at Athinon Avenue, inflicting losses on the majority of stocks and on the day’s trading volume. The benchmark contained its losses somewhat, after spending the entire session in the red, as certain blue chips resisted the pressure to close with minor gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 955.37 points, shedding 0.85% from Wednesday’s 963.60 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.90%, ending at 2,338.55 points.

The banks index conceded 1.51%, as Piraeus slumped 2.64%, Alpha gave up 2.46%, National eased 0.72% and Eurobank parted with 0.66%.

Jumbo sank 3.77%, Lamda Development fell 2.38% and Ellaktor declined 1.80%, while ElvalHalcor improved 0.55% and Piraeus Port Authority earned 0.47%.

In total 30 stocks posted gains, 73 reported losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last two weeks, amounting to 55.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €94 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.03% to close at 70.87 points.