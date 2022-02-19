Georgantas: Farmers will get gov’t support

The government will support farmers during the energy crisis, Rural Development and Food Minister Giorgos Georgantas said on Friday, during a meeting with protesting farmers from Serres that lasted almost two hours.

“The government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis supports our farmers with actions. As it stood by their side so they might deal with the repercussions of the pandemic or of natural disasters, in this case also it will support them with specific measures,” the minister said, promising that his door will always be open to Greek farmers.

Representatives of a roadblock protest set up by farmers in Lefkona and Promachonas in Serres expressed “restrained optimism” after the meeting, saying they would wait for “clarifications” of measures announced by the previous minister and for the pledges of support to turn into action.

However, ministry staff say subsidies for fertilizer purchases were not among the measures the ministry is examining.