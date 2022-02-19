greece-expects-tourism-boost-from-australia

“Αustralia is lifting the travel restrictions for vaccinated citizens from February 21, something that is expected to significantly increase tourist flows from Australia to Greece in 2022,” stated Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias after his meeting on Friday with Australian Ambassador to Greece Arthur Spyrou at the Tourism Ministry.

Kikilias expressed his satisfaction over the lifting of the travel restrictions, which combined with the lifting of a mandatory requirement for a negative Covid-19 test for fully vaccinated Australians entering Greece will have a very positive impact in terms of attracting more Australian visitors.

For his part, Spyrou agreed with Kikilias, underlining his certainty that 2022 will be an exceptionally successful tourism year as the booking figures show an impressive number of Australians have made plans to visit Greece.