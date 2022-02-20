tourism-protocol-adjustment

The tourism industry is calling for coronavirus measures to be relaxed and support the flow of arrivals expected to grow further this year, according to a letter the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) has sent to the government.

SETE specifically asked for the abolition of the Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) that create bureaucratic obstacles to potential visitors to Greece, and for the uniformity of health certificate validity so as to avoid the contradiction of allowing tourists into the country but asking them to make repeated tests to have dinner.

In his letter to the Tourism Ministry, SETE President Yiannis Retsos asks for a series of amendments and adjustments to health protocols of operation for the tourism sector so that Greece becomes an even more competitive tourism destination without compromising health safety.

Armed with its experience of the last couple of years and the progress in vaccination, SETE stresses that the obligation for a PLF submission should be waived immediately for travelers with a valid vaccination certificate. For all other categories of travelers that obligation should also be abolished as of April 1, 2022. “The form the pandemic has taken today and the conditions that prevail have defeated the objective for which this measure was introduced – based on the existing rules there is no point in locating travelers anymore,” the letter reads.

Regarding the requirements for entering the country, he notes that “although allowing every traveler to come into the country is positive, regardless of their nationality or form of travel, what creates issues in the operation of businesses and needless hassle for visitors is the disparity in the validity period of vaccination certificates between the entry process (up to nine months after completing the basic immunization) and their use within the country (only up to seven months).”

On quarantine hotels, for this tourism season SETE recommends following the pattern set last year, with a special provision for cases identified at short-term rentals too. SETE is in favor of maintaining the option for visitors with Covid-19 to extend their stay in a hotel till their quarantine ends, covering their own costs.