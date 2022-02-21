mitsotakis-meets-dt-ceo-after-3-billion-euro-ote-investment

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Monday with the CEO of Deutsche Telekom, Tim Höttges, following the announcement in December 2021 of planned investments of over 3 billion euros by subsidiary telecom provider OTE over a period of five years (2022-2027).

The investment will be the largest made by a private company in the telecommunications sector in Greece and will contribute to the digital transformation of the country.

The meeting focused on the investment opportunities opening up in Greece in the telecommunications sector, in the context of the government’s broader plan for the continuous acceleration of the country’s digital transformation.

On behalf of the government, the meeting was attended by State and Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Deputy Minister for Digital Governance, Thodoris Livanios and the head of the prime minister’s financial office, Alexis Patelis.

Attending on behalf of the company were the head of Deutsche Telekom for Europe, Dominique Leroy, and the president and CEO of the OTE group, Michalis Tsamaz.

[AMNA]