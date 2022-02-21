Greek, Turkish officials discuss trade, business in Athens meeting

Greek and Turkish officials on Monday discussed trade and business relations, the prospects of cooperation in transport and telecommunications, as well as the strengthening of cooperation in addressing environmental challenges, during a meeting in Athens in the context of the Positive Agenda between the two countries.

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and his Turkish counterpart, Sedat Onal, expressed their satisfaction over the progress made in specific issues, welcoming the start of negotiations for the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Enterprise Greece and the respective Turkish organisation Invest in Turkey, the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates against Covid-19, the progress of the Joint Committee for Tourism, as well as for the re-activation of the Joint Economic Committee, the Foreign Ministry said in an announcement.

The meeting comes a day before the fourth round of exploratory talks between the two countries which will be held in Athens.