Airport traffic expected to top that recorded last year

Traffic at Greek airports is expected to soar this year, thanks to the improved prospects for this tourism season compared to 2021, after a serious crisis that hurt the airport market in 2020.

In January and February traffic has been 40% below the 2019 standard, but this is an improvement on 2021, according to Fraport Greece Commercial and Business Development Director Giorgos Vilos.

He does warn that the anticipated growth in tourism will heighten competition among Mediterranean destinations, while inflationary pressures shrink disposable incomes.

Fraport operates 14 Greek airports, including Thessaloniki’s Makedonia.

