ECONOMY TOURISM

Germans, Britons and French boosted 2021 tourism

germans-britons-and-french-boosted-2021-tourism
[InTime News]

Greece received 14.7 million tourists last year, according to the border survey of the Bank of Greece, up from 7.4 million in 2020, with the Germans, the British and the French offering major support to Greek tourism last year.

Revenues from France in particular posted a major annual increase of 172%, while takings from German tourists rose 108.9% and from the British 97.9%.

The Germans confirmed the dominant position among Greek tourism’s markets, bringing in 2.4 billion euros, ahead of the Brits with €1.5 billion and the French with €1 billion.

Most visitors (10.1 million) arrived from fellow EU states.

Tourism
READ MORE
[Adonis Skordilis/Reuters]
TOURISM

Tourism earned 10.6 bln euros in 2021

tourism-protocol-adjustment
TOURISM

Tourism protocol adjustment

short-term-renting-still-lags
PROPERTY

Short-term renting still lags

passenger-traffic-up-223-6-in-january-on-annual-basis
ECONOMY

Passenger traffic up 223.6% in January on annual basis

marina-upgrade-projects-are-setting-sail
PRIVATIZATION

Marina upgrade projects are setting sail

[AMNA]
ECONOMY

Direct flights from Canada to Athens to start April 2