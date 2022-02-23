Germans, Britons and French boosted 2021 tourism

Greece received 14.7 million tourists last year, according to the border survey of the Bank of Greece, up from 7.4 million in 2020, with the Germans, the British and the French offering major support to Greek tourism last year.

Revenues from France in particular posted a major annual increase of 172%, while takings from German tourists rose 108.9% and from the British 97.9%.

The Germans confirmed the dominant position among Greek tourism’s markets, bringing in 2.4 billion euros, ahead of the Brits with €1.5 billion and the French with €1 billion.

Most visitors (10.1 million) arrived from fellow EU states.