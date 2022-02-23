nicosia-to-sign-cooperation-deals-with-dubai

Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will sign memorandums of understanding on maritime transport, cyber security and diplomatic training on the occasion of the visit of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades to Dubai for Expo 2020 (postponed due to the pandemic).

Meanwhile, Anastasiades will meet on Wednesday morning with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the palace in the UAE capital. Among the issues expected to be discussed are the Cyprus problem, regional developments, Cyprus-UAE bilateral relations, energy issues and European Union-UAE relations.

Anastasiades is heading a Cypriot delegation in Dubai comprising the ministers of finance, energy, defense, agriculture and transport, the deputy minister of tourism, shipping and research, the deputy minister to the President and the deputy government spokesperson.

In the context of the visit, the ministers of energy, transport, defense, agriculture and the deputy minister of tourism will today hold bilateral meetings with their UAE counterparts.

On Tuesday Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos had a meeting with Omar Ahmed Suwaina al Suwaidi, under-secretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

During Anastasiades’ visit to Expo 2020 on Thursday and the consultations that will take place with the UAE authorities, an MoU on cooperation in the field of maritime transport will be signed. Deputy Ministry of Shipping Vassilis Demetriades will sign the memorandum on behalf of Cyprus.

Moreover, an MoU on cyber security will be signed. Deputy Minister Kokkinos will sign it on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus.

Flights to and from Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, in Jeddah, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios said there is serious momentum for establishing direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia, stressing that this possibility could unlock the Saudi tourism market for Cyprus.

Perdios visited Jeddah for contacts with local officials and tourist stakeholders, aiming to push for direct flights between the two countries, which Cyprus has sought for three years.

He held separate contacts with senior officials from the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and the General Authority of Civil Aviation as well as air carriers, tour operators and cruise lines offices.