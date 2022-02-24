posidonia-games-return-june-6-10

The signature Posidonia Games will again be an essential part of the Posidonia experience, with just over three months to go till the return of the world’s leading shipping fair to the Athens Metropolitan Expo Center on June 6-10.

Hundreds of exhibitors are expected to participate in the multidisciplinary sporting calendar comprising the Posidonia Cup sailing regatta, the Running Event, the Shipsoccer Tournament, the Golf Tournament and the all-new 3×3 Basketball Tournament.