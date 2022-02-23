azeri-gas-flow-to-europe-set-to-increase

Azerbaijan plans to boost natural gas supplies this year and pump 16.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), mainly to Europe, and almost double its capacity in the future, the consortium’s head said on Wednesday.

The European Union this month said it was seeking more gas from Azerbaijan as Europe grapples with high energy bills and tight deliveries from Russia, its main supplier of fuel.

Baku is offering the TANAP as an alternative supply option in its rivalry with Moscow for the lucrative European market.

“At the moment the TANAP pipeline is operating at 100% capacity,” said consortium head Saltuk Duzyol. [Reuters]