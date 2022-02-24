acropolis-top-of-the-world-in-short-term-rentals

The short-term rental offerings around the Acropolis are deemed the best in the world in proximity to a world-renowned landmark, according to a survey by Uswitch.com.

The survey that analyzed 45,573 Airbnb listings and 2.5 million user ratings sought to find which world-famous landmarks have the cheapest homes for short-term renting within walking distance.

It found that the Airbnbs surrounding the Acropolis have been ranked the best in the world, thanks to their low price and high Airbnb rating (4.82/5), which considers guest reviews and accommodation amenities.

Furthermore, averaging just 66.47 euros a night, rental offerings close to the Acropolis made the ancient citadel in Athens the second cheapest European landmark to stay in proximity to (after Pompeii in Italy).

The Acropolis also had the highest number of total Airbnb listings within a 2-kilometer radius (699).