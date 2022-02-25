ECONOMY TAXATION

Third of VAT on used car imports goes unpaid

Value-added tax evasion continues in used car imports, with state coffers being defrauded of millions of euros every year.

ccording to data published by the Association of Motor Vehicle Importers-Representatives (SEAA) on Wednesday for the period April-December 2021, based on figures from customs authorities, the VAT due was only paid by 65.8%, meaning that importers tried to evade 34.2% of VAT payments.

The average fine imposed per vehicle amounted to 6,011 euros. Greek authorities also requested the administrative assistance of foreign authorities for 340 vehicles, with 95 fines imposed totaling €250,000. Used car imports numbered 66,300 in 2021.

