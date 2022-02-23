ECONOMY BUSINESS

Ukrainian firm Rocket Delivery leaves Greece

ukrainian-firm-rocket-delivery-leaves-greece

Before even completing seven months of activity in Greece, Rocket Delivery, one of the digital platforms for meal orders and delivery, is departing the Greek market.

Until Wednesday night there had been no formal notice by the enterprise which late on Tuesday had emailed its employees about its decision and suddenly ended its contract with a promotion company in Greece.

While observers rushed to link the departure of the Ukrainian group from Greece and other countries to the recent developments in eastern Ukraine, the decision appears to be mainly related to financial problems being experienced by its main shareholders. Kathimerini understands Rocket Delivery is also withdrawing from Cyprus, France, Spain, Portugal and other European markets.

The delivery company started operating in Greece last July and currently employs 100 people; it had recently announced its intention to hire another 500 employees. When the labor relations story at rival efood came out last September, Rocket announced it would proceed to sign indefinite contracts for salaried employment with its new staff.

The group employs some 10,000 people in Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Cyprus, France, Spain, Portugal and Ukraine.

Business Ukraine
READ MORE
coca-cola-hbc-reports-14-rise-in-sales-last-year
ECONOMY

Coca-Cola HBC reports 14% rise in sales last year

[Reuters]
BUSINESS

Amazon Web Services local zone

ex-chipita-owner-builds-a-new-empire
BUSINESS

Ex-Chipita owner builds a new empire

mitsotakis-meets-dt-ceo-after-3-billion-euro-ote-investment
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis meets DT CEO after 3-billion-euro OTE investment

sounds-easy-krotos-offers-movie-tools
BUSINESS

Sounds easy: Krotos offers movie tools

from-ucla-university-school-of-medicine-to-greeces-elpen
BUSINESS

From UCLA University School of Medicine, to Greece’s ELPEN