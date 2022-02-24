hologram-of-aphrodite-at-expo-2020

A hologram of the Greek goddess Aphrodite welcomes visitors to the Cyprus Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and sensor devices spray the air with local fragrances like jasmine and oregano, according to a press release by the Cypriot deputy minister of research, innovation and digital policy.

Expo 2020’s theme is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” and is aimed at setting up a global platform for agreements and international cooperation. More than 25 million visitors are expected to visit, and 192 countries are taking part.

The Cyprus Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District and features six thematic sectors: art and culture, tourism, gastronomy, entrepreneurship, investment and education. Cyprus’ slogan is “Cyprus, at the center of where you want to be.”

Various audio and visual aids and digital multimedia are used to enhance the visitor’s experience and bring him or her closer to the island via a digital journey.

Meanwhile Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades’ meeting with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, scheduled for Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, was canceled due to developments in Ukraine.