ukrainian-uniform-maker-to-debut-at-posidonia

Ukrainian manufacturer and distributor of marine uniforms Good Uniform is preparing for its first appearance as a Posidonia exhibitor at this summer’s event on June 6-10.

The company, which offers high-quality fittings and utilizes modern fabric with various protective qualities that extend the lifespan of its products, plans to use its Posidonia presence to present its range of functional marine uniforms to the world.

“We want to present our products to other markets, to meet market leaders and prove our possibilities,” said co-owner Oksana Afanasieva.

She added: “Offline meetings and presentation between partners and employees have become rare but more efficient and valuable. That’s why we plan to use such business opportunities at Posidonia, not only as a chance to present our service and products, but to meet personally with our customers.”