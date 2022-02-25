ECONOMY BUSINESS

Mytilineos-led consortium lands Thessaloniki port project

mytilineos-led-consortium-lands-thessaloniki-port-project

The consortium of Mytilineos, Rover Maritime and HDK has been chosen for the expansion of the sixth dock at the port of Thessaloniki. The project, budgeted at 150 million euros, constitutes the most important part of the mandatory investments Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) has undertaken after the facility’s privatization.

It is meant to upgrade Thessaloniki’s position in the port industry by offering the mainline container ships, with a capacity up to 24,000 TEU, the possibility of direct service at Greece’s second biggest port.

The extension of the dock is projected to bring in annual revenues of at least €230 million.

Privatizations Business Thessaloniki
READ MORE
larco-still-a-bleeding-wound
ECONOMY

Larco still a bleeding wound

helikon-boldly-buying-greek
BUSINESS

Helikon boldly buying Greek

no-interest-by-mohegan-in-elliniko
BUSINESS

No interest by Mohegan in Elliniko

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Inspire Athens awarded Elliniko casino concession

battle-to-begin-next-month-for-elliniko-road-project
BUSINESS

Battle to begin next month for Elliniko road project

lamda-has-mostly-sold-elliniko-villas-and-marina-tower-flats
BUSINESS

Lamda has mostly sold Elliniko villas and Marina Tower flats