mytilineos-led-consortium-lands-thessaloniki-port-project

The consortium of Mytilineos, Rover Maritime and HDK has been chosen for the expansion of the sixth dock at the port of Thessaloniki. The project, budgeted at 150 million euros, constitutes the most important part of the mandatory investments Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) has undertaken after the facility’s privatization.

It is meant to upgrade Thessaloniki’s position in the port industry by offering the mainline container ships, with a capacity up to 24,000 TEU, the possibility of direct service at Greece’s second biggest port.

The extension of the dock is projected to bring in annual revenues of at least €230 million.