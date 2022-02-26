complete-state-debtor-database

The tax administration is set to gain easy access to detailed records of some 3.5 million taxpayers with debts to the state as of this September with the activation of the Eispraxis database. The new system will not only record the expired arrears, but also the sum of debtors’ incomes and assets.

Although the system was originally meant to start operating in April, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue pledged to the country’s creditors that it won’t start any later than this fall, which is due to delays in the development of its applications. The new debt management service under creation will be staffed with 1,100 specially trained employees.

The new online mechanism will draw information on taxpayers’ incomes and assets from all IAPR databases, such as Taxis, Icisnet and Elenxis, as well as from third parties (the cadaster, banks, notaries, the stock market, the Ergani hirings database, the General Commercial register etc). It will also exchange information and data with other European Union member-states.

Besides the main debtor, monitoring will extend to all parties (guarantors, associated enterprises etc) related to the debt to the tax authorities.

Based on the above information, the state will be able to assess the economic capacity of each debtor to pay off their debts, and send them email messages for the settlement of their dues, warnings of any forced measures to be taken, and arrange for the automatic offsetting of rebates to taxpayers.

In case of debtor noncompliance, the tax administration will proceed with bank account confiscations, the seizure of incomes and assets and, at a later stage, auctions.

The database will offer a real-time snapshot of each debtor’s financial position at any moment, allowing for the timely issue of warnings and settlement proposals, as well as for taking the appropriate measures in each case.

According to the latest IAPR data, there are 3,996,871 individuals and enterprises with debts to the taxman, while the state has already imposed forced collection measures on 1,332,050 debtors.