greek-gaming-firm-opap-halts-betting-on-russian-sport-events

Greece’s biggest gaming firm OPAP on Monday halted betting on Russian sport events in solidarity with Ukraine where a Russian invasion continued for a fifth day.

OPAP said it has stopped offering betting on any match related to Russian competitions, including football, basketball and volleyball, either online or through its outlets in Greece.

“In these extremely difficult times, all our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people,” OPAP said, adding that all bets place in Russian matches so far were considered valid. [Reuters]