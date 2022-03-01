emmis-seeks-deals-at-posidonia

Greek industrial manufacturer EMMIS is preparing for its second Posidonia outing on June 6-10 this year, where it plans to promote its wide range of products that include different transformer types, filters, stabilizers, control devices and associated services such as measurement, engineering, installation and maintenance.

During its first Posidonia, the company achieved its targets to develop new contacts and leads and meet with potential partners from international markets.

This time round, the company wants to sign new business deals with international clients and strengthen the awareness of its brand among core target audiences.

Andreas Miserlis, the company’s owner and chief executive officer said: “In the absence of trade exhibitions during the last three years, we searched for other digital channels to promote our company and products. We believe that the resumption of exhibitions, in combination with the new prevailing trends of decarbonization and energy efficiency in newbuilds, will create a new momentum for the maritime sector, which will lead to further business growth. Our participation at Posidonia is our main gateway to the marine industry and an integral part of our strategic development and export marketing plan. We expect it to further strengthen our brand and strategic positioning in the marine industry.”