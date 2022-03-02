new-ugs-president-lends-support-to-posidonia-2022

With Posidonia 2022 fast approaching, the recently elected president of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS), Melina Travlos, lends her support to the organizers of the event:

“The long-standing and globally well-established shipping exhibition, Posidonia, comes back this year after four years of absence due to the pandemic, with solid foundations to not only live up to the raised expectations of the international maritime community, but to also exceed them.”

She added that “having been honored to be at the helm of our historic association, the institutional representative of Greek shipping, which owns 20% of global tonnage and 59% of the EU-controlled fleet, and on behalf of the Board of Directors too, we are certain of the successful conduct of this event that is important for the international shipping industry, the lynchpin of global trade and economic growth,” Travlos stated.

This year’s shipping fair is scheduled for June 6-10. “Posidonia 2022 offers the opportunity to unite the international maritime community and rally it behind commonly accepted principles and mutually beneficial strategies for an environmentally friendly and sustainable shipping sector, both in the short and long term,” Travlos concluded.