ATHEX: Stock index slumps to three-month low
The Greek stock market on Tuesday suffered its third selling spree in the last four sessions since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, albeit on relatively reduced turnover. As a result, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue slumped to a three-month low, broadly in line with most other eurozone bourses.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 866.48 points, the lowest since late November, shedding 2.82% from Monday’s 891.58 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.90%, ending at 2,097.82 points.
The banks index dropped 5.78%, with Piraeus slumping 8.19%, Alpha falling 6.35%, National parting with 5.76% and Eurobank giving up 4.22%.
Coca-Cola continued its descent, sinking 6.04%, while Sarantis declined 5.52%, Piraeus Port Authority was down 4.16% and Public Power Corporation conceded 4.07%. OPAP earned 1.62%, OTE telecom improved 0.79% and Quest Holdings advanced 0.44%.
In total 18 stocks secured gains, 92 registered losses and 13 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to €107 million, down from Monday’s €275.3 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 2.37% to 66.24 points.