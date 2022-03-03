ECONOMY

DNV Maritime: Great to have Posidonia back

Classification society DNV Maritime is looking forward to being part of Posidonia for a 10th time this summer, on June 6-10.

CEO Knut Orbeck-Nilssen said: “It is really great to see that Posidonia will be bringing the shipping community together in person again. The people, the event, and the city of Athens all combine to make Posidonia a unique date in the maritime calendar. Although we have adapted to more virtual settings in recent years, meeting face-to-face, building friendships and renewing old ones is something that can never be replaced. Because as the maritime industry continues its unprecedented transformation, it is collaboration, and the relationships which enable it, that will get us to our goal of a sustainable future for shipping.”

Ioannis Chiotopoulos, senior vice president and regional manager for Southeast Europe, the Middle East and Africa, added, “DNV is always proud to contribute to one of the maritime world’s premiere events. Our relationships stretch back over 100 years, and at the heart of this is a tradition of close cooperation, based on our strong presence in the region.”

