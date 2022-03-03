ATHEX: Bourse makes half-hearted recovery

The benchmark of the Greek stock market came on Thursday off a seven-month low, but without any significant rise as several blue chips held its gains to a minimum despite a significant number of stocks enjoying a rebound. The reaction of the market was fairly weak as the halving of daily turnover – compared to Wednesday’s – also illustrates.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 854.62 points, adding 0.30% to Wednesday’s 852.10 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.19%, ending at 2,055.40 points, but mid-caps recovered 1.57%.

The banks index edged up 0.09%, with Piraeus growing 2.84%, Eurobank rising 0.56%, Alpha dropping 0.94% and National parting with 0.61%. Coca-Cola HBC kept falling (3.56%). Hellenic Petroleum outperformed (up 6.65%), Sarantis expanded 5.67%, Motor Oil climbed 4.59% and Mytilineos advanced 4.20%.

In total 81 stocks registered gains, 23 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €86.1 million, down from Wednesday’s €175.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.54% to 66.62 points.