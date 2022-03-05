kyvernitis-travel-group-at-posidonia-2022

While global travel came to a virtual standstill during the pandemic, progressive industry players such as Kyvernitis Travel Group, the Posidonia 2022 official travel agent, took advantage of the lull to focus on the development of new value-add products to provide clients with innovative, resilient and sustainable travel-related services.

The company, which invested in software technologies and a microsite exclusively for its clients, will showcase its new products during its sixth appearance at Posidonia 2022 on June 6-10, at the Metropolitan Expo center, by Athens airport.

“As American Express GBT continues to invest in products and technologies to support the needs of clients and travelers, our strategic partnership with the US company will only add value to its partners. Kyvernitis Travel is already in the process of adapting various leading technology tools such as Cvent [events management software], the Crew Rotation tool and GBT’s Neo, the leading travel and expense management platform that brings end-to-end travel processes into one place,” said George Kyvernitis, managing partner.

Kyvernitis’ partnership with Posidonia brings together the extensive knowledge of the two parties with the common mission to guarantee a hassle-free travel experience for participants of the world’s most prestigious shipping event this summer.