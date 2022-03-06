Pelagic Expo maritime fair opens on March 10 in Athens
Pelagic Expo 2022 opens on Thursday, March 10, at the Mediterranean expo Center (MEC) at Paiania, eastern Attica.
The exhibition on maritime tourism and transport, which incorporates the Boat & Fishing Show and the Sea Tourism Expo, will also feature an event titled “Maritime and Onshore Tourism: Challenges and prospects” at 6 p.m.
Participants include Shipping Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis and Deputy Minister for Tourism Sofia Zacharaki.
The exhibition ends on Sunday, March 13. For more information go to boatfishingshow.gr.