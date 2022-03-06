pelagic-expo-maritime-fair-opens-on-march-10-in-athens

Pelagic Expo 2022 opens on Thursday, March 10, at the Mediterranean expo Center (MEC) at Paiania, eastern Attica.

The exhibition on maritime tourism and transport, which incorporates the Boat & Fishing Show and the Sea Tourism Expo, will also feature an event titled “Maritime and Onshore Tourism: Challenges and prospects” at 6 p.m.

Participants include Shipping Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis and Deputy Minister for Tourism Sofia Zacharaki.

The exhibition ends on Sunday, March 13. For more information go to boatfishingshow.gr.