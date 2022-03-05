celebrity-cruises-planning-winter-med-routes

Leading operator Celebrity Cruises announced that as of next year it will be conducting cruises in the Mediterranean all year round.

Starting in September 2023, it will be adding a winter schedule to its summer one, lasting through March 2024, with Piraeus being one of its homeports in February and March.

Its award-winning liner Celebrity Infinity will take passengers close to some of the top sites in the world, such as the Acropolis and the Temple of Artemis in Greece, as well as to Egypt, Barcelona and Jerusalem.

Infinity will become the sole vessel of the Celebrity fleet to travel the Med throughout the year.