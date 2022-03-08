radisson-hotel-group-discusses-expansion-plans-with-kikilias

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias had a working meeting with Senior Vice President Franchise Joep Peters and the Vice President of Development Elie Milky of Radisson Hotel Group last Friday to discuss the group’s development plan in Greece and its future plans for Athens, Thessaloniki and the islands.

Radisson is one of the largest hotel groups in the world, with nine different brands and over 1,600 active or under-construction hotels in 120 countries.

“The further strengthening of the presence of international brands in Greece is a vote of confidence to the offered Greek tourist product, which adds strength to the policy for promoting Greece as a tourist destination to audiences that prefer the flexibility of direct reservations,” Kikilias said in comments after the meeting.

“The plans of Radisson Group, as well as of other international chains, contribute to the creation of added value for our country and a dividend for Greek society,” he added.