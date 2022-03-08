ECONOMY

Minister calls on taxi drivers to act professionally with tourists

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos met with the heads of Greece’s taxi service associations on Friday, ahead of the opening of the tourism season in Greece, to request that cabbies be instructed to treat tourists with professional courtesy.

The minister said there will be more intense checks on taxis shortly and the Greek police will add more staff at airports and other major travel hubs.

The meeting included the heads of the national federation (POIEATA) and the taxi drivers of Attica (SATA), among others.

