EU considering joint bond sales to counter Ukraine fallout, Bloomberg reports

The European Union is considering joint bond sales to finance energy and defense spending to counter the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The proposal may be presented after the EU’s leaders hold an emergency summit in Versailles, France, March 10-11, the report said, quoting officials familiar with the preparations.

“Officials are still working out the details on how the debt sales would work and how much money they intend to raise,” the report said.