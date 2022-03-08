ECONOMY

EU considering joint bond sales to counter Ukraine fallout, Bloomberg reports

eu-considering-joint-bond-sales-to-counter-ukraine-fallout-bloomberg-reports

The European Union is considering joint bond sales to finance energy and defense spending to counter the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. 

The proposal may be presented after the EU’s leaders hold an emergency summit in Versailles, France, March 10-11, the report said, quoting officials familiar with the preparations. 

“Officials are still working out the details on how the debt sales would work and how much money they intend to raise,” the report said.

 

EU Finance Ukraine
READ MORE
[Shutterstock]
ANALYSIS

ECB has to fight housing bubble with its hands tied

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, left, speaks with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire during a meeting of eurogroup finance ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday. Euro finance chiefs hold their first meeting of 2022 in Brussels today facing a challenge that spilled over from last year: surging prices. [AP]
ECONOMY

Eurogroup seeks path between high inflation, slower growth

[AP]
ECONOMY

Staikouras in Brussels for Eurogroup meeting

[AP]
ECONOMY

Eurozone bond yields steady but signal caution

eurogroup-to-examine-disbursement-of-767-mln-euros-for-greek-debt-relief
ECONOMY

Eurogroup to examine disbursement of 767 mln euros for Greek debt relief

ecb-has-more-tricks-up-its-sleeve-than-just-pepp
ECONOMY

ECB has more tricks up its sleeve than just PEPP