Minister says energy crisis ‘biggest in history’

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis spoke of the “biggest energy crisis in history,” in a television interview with Skai on Tuesday, stressing that the spike in natural gas and oil prices stemming from the war in Ukraine and other factors cannot be addressed by a country on its own. 

Georgiadis said that the European Commission is set to announce an additional package of measures. 

The minister said it was “populist” to claim that energy rates had increased in Greece because of lignite plant closures and explained that, apart from one plant in Kardia in Amyntaio, northern Greece, that closed in 2018, all the other units are fully operational.

He also underlined that the government is keeping calm and trusting the EU, while calling on citizens to consider what would have happened to Greece if it was not a member of the eurozone.

