business-english-classes-online-and-in-person

Deree, the School of Graduate and Professional Education of The American College of Greece, is offering a three-month course in Business English Schools.

Interested parties have two options. The first is in-class delivery, starting on March 22 and every Tuesday through June 7, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Alba Graduate Business School, 6-8 Xenias, Athens. The second is live online delivery from April 5 and every Tuesday through June 21, from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

The last few seats are still available. Visit www.acg.edu.