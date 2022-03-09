mytilineos-lands-storage-project-in-italy

Mytilineos announced on Tuesday that its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit, has landed a new storage system capacity contract in the 2024 Italian Capacity Market Auction that will expand its pioneer position in the development, engineering, and construction of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The company was awarded a 15-year duration capacity market contract for a project located in the port city of Brindisi. The project is a 25-megawatt battery energy storage system (BESS) utilizing Lithium-Ion batteries while providing approximately 50 megawatt-hours to the grid. The project was fully engineered and developed by the RSD Business Unit and construction will start in 2023.

These results strongly confirm the strategical positioning of Mytilineos in the Italian energy market, where in 2021 the RSD Business Unit has already been awarded in the Terna Fast reserve Auction 2021 with two projects (of 25 MW and 6 MW). Construction will start in the second quarter of 2022, and commissioning is expected to take place in Q4 of 2022. The projects will start providing Fast Reserve services to the Italian grid from 2023 until 2027.

Regarding the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) where Mytilineos is considered one of the top contractors worldwide, the RSD Business Unit has signed two new BESS turn-key contracts with long-time partner Gresham House in the UK. The Projects – Abroath and Coupar located in Scotland – have a combined power output of 75 MW with energy storage of 75 MWh, utilizing Lithium-Ion batteries. Execution is already advanced and commissioning is expected in the next few weeks.

The BESS systems support increased penetration of intermittent renewables into the United Kingdom’s energy mix providing ancillary services necessary to ensure the reliability and stability of the grid, and to also generate revenues by storing energy at times of low demand and releasing it back to the grid when the demand increase.

The RSD Business Unit has successfully constructed and commissioned 383MW (420MWh) in the United Kingdom, positioning itself as one of the market leading solution providers for utility scale battery energy storage systems in Europe.

Mytilineos has currently in development 380 MW of BESS across Italy, Spain and Australia.