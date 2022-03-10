deree-offering-spoken-business-english-classes-from-april

Deree, the School of Graduate and Professional Education of The American College of Greece, is offering a three-month course in Oral Business English.

Interested parties have two options. The first is in-class delivery, starting on March 23 and every Wednesday through June 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Alba Graduate Business School, 6-8 Xenias, Athens.

The second is live online delivery from April 7 and every Thursday through June 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit www.acg.edu for more details.