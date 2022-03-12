royal-caribbean-eyes-piraeus-as-home-port-for-east-med-cruises

The Royal Caribbean Group is planning to start cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean from as early as February next year using Piraeus as its home port and calling at ports in Cyprus, Israel and Egypt.

In a meeting with Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias in Athens, senior executives at the company also expressed their satisfaction with the increase in direct flights between the US and Greece.

They explained that some 60% of Royal Caribbean’s passengers are US citizens, while adding that they estimate that at least 43% of the group’s passengers will spend a minimum of one night in Athens.