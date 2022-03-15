ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Regional airports show major increase in passenger traffic from 2021

Passenger traffic at the 14 airports Fraport Greece manages was 277% higher in the first couple of months this year compared to 2021, but 36.6% short of the figures posted in 2019, when Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport and the other 13 had seen 1.2 million passengers.

This year 765,000 passengers passed through those airports, with Makedonia accounting for more than half of them (455,000) and reaching up to 60% of the number seen in January-February 2019.

Last month in particular saw the 14 airports improve faster than in January, as passengers increased by 320% year-on-year to 394,000 people.

Transport Tourism
