The Institute of International Relations (IDIS), Panteion University and the Embassy of Japan in Greece are organizing a conference in cooperation with the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) on Thursday titled “Establishing a Free and Open Maritime Order – Cooperation Between Greece and Japan.”

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the university’s Sakis Karagiorgas Hall.