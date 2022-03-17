Car registrations up 37.6% in February

Car registrations jumped 37.6% in February this year compared with the same month in 2021, totaling 18,521 vehicles (new and used), from 13,464 in February 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

More specifically, new car registrations totaled 9,300 in February, from 7,379 in February 2021, an increase of 26%.

In the first two months of 2022, car registrations totaled 32,565, up 10.6% from the same period last year, with new car sales falling 3.2% to 15,357.

Motorcycle registrations totaled 3,571 in February, up 42% from the corresponding month last year, with new motorcycle registrations up 42.6% to 3,185.

In the first two months of 2022, motorcycle sales totaled 5,902, up 32%, with new motorcycle registrations rising 34% to 5,277.